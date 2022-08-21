‘Shake Your Teal Feathers’ awareness event for ovarian cancer held in Walker

The event, taking place Aug. 21, offers both a 5K and one-mile run, a popular car parade that's returning, a silent auction, live music and more.

WALKER, Mich. — The Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance is hosting the 10th annual ‘Shake Your Teal Feathers’ awareness event on Sunday.



The non-profit organization serves all ovarian cancer patients across the state.



Happening on August 21, the event offers both a 5K and one-mile run that starts at the Meadows at Millennium Park. The popular car parade is also returning, plus a silent auction, live music and more.



Organizers say ovarian cancer is the most lethal reproductive cancer, and that every 23 minutes a person is diagnosed with this disease in the U.S.



There is no early detection or yearly screening test for this type of cancer which is something MIOCA is hoping to change.



Symptoms of ovarian cancer include bloating, abdominal pain and loss of appetite.

Diann Glaza-Helbling, the event coordinator says, "Advocate for yourself to ask the doctor to listen to you and make sure that they know a lot of times it gets railroaded and they to go to gastro or they think it's menopausal and we want you to know everyone with ovaries to know about the signs and symptoms so that they can you know, get to the doctor and hopefully, you know, get an early diagnosis and save lives."

Registration for Shake Your Teal Feathers starts at noon.

