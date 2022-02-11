‘Shark Tank’-featured firefighter task service launches in Grand Rapids

Described as an online service that pairs off-duty firefighters with those who need help around the house, the company Hidrent has expanded to the Grand Rapids area.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the goal of matching off-duty firefighters nationwide to members of the community who don’t have someone to help them with tasks around the house, a company that was featured on Shark Tank has expanded to the Grand Rapids area.

Hidrent, a playful combination of “hire” and the commonly associated fire hydrant, began in 2018 after founder and CEO Dave Heimbuch realized how much on the side work firefighters would do.

“They all have side-hustles,” Heimbuch said, explaining that he learned a lot from his firefighting brother-in-law before coming up with the idea. “We work 24 on, we've got 48 off, and we're trying to always find ways to supplement our income and keep busy.”

Since he landed a $300,000 deal with sharks Robert Herjavec and Lori Greiner for 8% equity, the online contracting service has been growing.

Heimbuch said there are now enough firefighters in the Grand Rapids area to meet the demand.

“When we were on Shark Tank, we did get nationwide exposure, but we are still systematically going market-by-market and really getting the word out and we're excited to be there,” he said.

The company contracts with local firefighters for a variety of services that range from moving furniture to installing smoke detectors and other general handyman work, excluding plumbing, HVAC and electrical work. Users are able to make request on their app or website, which then sends a push notification to firefighters within the area.

“I think it’s just in time for people to get the leaves cleaned out of their gutters because I know that those are falling off now – to get your Christmas lights on – these are all things that firefighters can do during their off time,” he said. “It's a perfect time for them to come in and get make a little bit of extra money so they can get their family something for Christmas time.”

Firefighters are able to set the price mark for each individual task. Hidrent then charges a 20% fee on the back end, their website states.

But matching trustworthy people like firefighters with those who need help leaves is what leaves him with a rewarding feeling, Heimbuch said.

“It's really more about who we're helping and the problems that we're solving,” he said.

The app is available to download on both the App Store and Google Play.

