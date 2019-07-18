BENONA TOWNSHIP – Shelby Road from 58th Avenue to 52nd Avenue will be closed beginning Monday, July 22, at 7 a.m. until Nov. 1 for a $1.6 million bridge replacement project, according to the Oceana County Road Commission.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) Local Bridge Advisory Board selected the 83-year-old bridge over Stony Creek for replacement.

The aging 90-by-38 feet concrete and steel bridge is on the straightest route from US 31 to Lake Michigan, with the route hitting the lakeshore midway between Silver Lake and Stony Lake. Many tourists, local residents and farmers cross the bridge daily.

The road commission originally submitted an application in 2010 for 2013 Critical Bridge Funding. The project cost estimate is $1,650,000 with federal and state governments covering 95 percent.

The new bridge will be a concrete and beam design.

The detour will route traffic onto 72nd Avenue, Buchanan Road and 44th Avenue/Keeler Road.

