Sheridan diner exceeds goal of $3,000 for Greenville hit and run victims

Jenny Fike, owner of the diner, said they're donating 50 percent of Thursday's sales to the families of the Greenville hit and run victims, along with tips made.

SHERIDAN, Mich. — A steady flow of customers is exactly what Sheridan Diner owner Jenny Fike wanted for her restaurants special fundraising day.

And that's exactly what she got.

The money made from that steady flow will soon be on its way to the three families of last weeks hit and run victims near Greenville.

"We're doing 50% of all of our sales, all of the tips, I have a couple of employees that decided to donate their pay for today and then we're also taking donations as well," said Fike.

The driver of the car was later arrested and charged with three felonies connected to the crash.

Throughout the diner Thursday, all of the staff wore "Jacket Strong" T-shirts in honor of the three boys.

"We wanted our community to support Greenville's community," said Fike. "We're all in the same county, we're neighbors, I wanted people around here to help people there in Greenville."

Even people not from the Greenville area came to Sheridan to do what they can to help.

Colleen Haraburda and her husband are from Lowell.

"The tragedy that family must be going through, to me, I don't care how far I have to drive," said Haraburda. "If I can help out, I'm going to do it. It's got to be horrible what they're going through, so if we can help out, we'll do it."

Fike's goal was to raise at least $1,000 for each family, a goal she said was exceeded.

What was on the menu?

"The favorite foods of all the kids," said Fike. "I got ahold of their parents and asked them what their favorite food was. It was the most important thing. That's the first thing I did when we started getting this around."

Haraburda said when tragedy strikes, the community has to come together.

"You have got to take that first step," said Haraburda. "Don't just sit back and watch what happens. You have to get involved. Do something. Do something."

