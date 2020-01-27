MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities in Mecosta County are searching for the person who allegedly used stolen credit cards to rack up almost $10,000 in purchases from local retailers.

According to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office, deputies got word of the incident on Jan. 22.

Deputies say the credit cards were used at Walmart, Meijer and Lowes and totaled almost $10,000.

A photo of the suspect leaving an undisclosed retailer around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 22 was included:

Provided

Anyone with information about this person should contact Deputy Jared Christensen at the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office at 231-592-0150.

