Sheriff's deputy in Michigan faces new sex assault charges

YPSILANTI, Mich — A Washtenaw County sheriff’s deputy already charged with sexual assaults stemming from his time as an Eastern Michigan University student faces new related charges.

Twenty-six-year-old D’Angelo McWilliams of Canton was placed on unpaid leave last year from the Washtenaw County Sherriff's Office when charged last year with four sexual assault counts connected to three women.

He now faces 12 criminal charges, including eight counts of sex assault. The new charges include accusations of assault and battery involving a new victim and two counts of indecent exposure as a sexually delinquent person.

His attorney declined to comment Monday.

