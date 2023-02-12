x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police investigating overnight shooting near GVSU

Initial reports say that one person may have been hurt, but when police arrived, they did not find anyone on the scene.
Credit: WZZM
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office investigating an overnight shooting near GVSU.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex near Grand Valley State University's campus in Allendale.

It happened on Saturday night around 11:30. Initial reports say that one person may have been hurt, but when police arrived, they did not find anyone on the scene.

Officers say they did find evidence that a shooting happened.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.

This is an ongoing investigation. This story will be updated with more details once they become available. 

    

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Newborn puppy survives being born in freezing cold thanks to a kind family

Before You Leave, Check This Out