Police investigating overnight shooting near GVSU

ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex near Grand Valley State University's campus in Allendale.

It happened on Saturday night around 11:30. Initial reports say that one person may have been hurt, but when police arrived, they did not find anyone on the scene.

Officers say they did find evidence that a shooting happened.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.

This is an ongoing investigation. This story will be updated with more details once they become available.

