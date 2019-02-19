KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Investigators have located a second crime scene in connection with the northern Kent County shootings that left three children and one woman dead.

All four of the victims were found inside a home on 19 Mile Rd., which is near the second crime scene on that same street. The scene is on a wooded piece of property near the house.

Kent County Sheriff Michelle Lajoye-Young said the children were not shot at the location where their bodies were found.

The Sheriff's Office is warning residents in the area that they might encounter police and volunteer searchers in cars, off road side-by-side vehicles or on horses.

The Michigan State Police will also be bringing in a helicopter to help with the search.

The Sheriff's Office thanked residents who called in tips about a Buick Century that was seen near the house. They said no further assistance is needed regarding sightings of the car.

Autopsies will be performed on Wednesday, and police will formally identify the victims then.

