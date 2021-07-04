Sherman's Dairy Bar cows return after restoration

The sculptures were repaired over the winter and made their re-debut to their regular perch in time for Sherman's opening day on May 1.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich — Sherman's Dairy Bar in South Haven on Tuesday celebrated the return of their iconic cow sculptures to their roof.

The cows, nicknamed Blue Moo and Baby Blue, were vandalized last summer. Baby Blue was stolen for a few days before being returned.

The sculptures were repaired over the winter and made their re-debut to their regular perch in time for Sherman's opening day on May 1.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.