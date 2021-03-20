Sherriff's office looking for man who left adult foster care home

John Freleigh is a resident at the Harbor Point Adult Foster Care facility in Crockery Township.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 30-year-old man.

John Freleigh is a resident at the Harbor Point Adult Foster Care facility in Crockery Township.

The department said in a release that he left the facility unannounced around 8 p.m. Friday.

He is described as 5-feet 10-inches tall and weighs about 185. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He has a close cut hair cut with a visible scar on the right side of his head above his ear and another scar on his upper lip, along with tattoos on his arms.

He was last known to be wearing dark colored jean pants, a black coat and athletic shoes.

Anyone with information can contact Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911.

