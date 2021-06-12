13 people shot in Downtown Austin and suspect on the loose, police say

At this time, no one has died, the interim police chief said.

AUSTIN, Texas — Thirteen people were hurt in a shooting on Sixth Street in Downtown Austin.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, June 12, a man shot into a large crowd in the entertainment district on Sixth Street, sending several to the hospital. Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said the 911 calls started at 1:24 a.m.

At this time, no suspects have been identified. There are limited details about the shooter. He's been described as a Black man with a skinny build and locs.

Chacon said it's not clear what led up to the shooting.

Two people who were injured have serious injuries.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the shooting or what happened before the shooting is asked to call 911 or the police tip line at 512-472-TIPS.

