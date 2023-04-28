Friday's shooting comes one day after two people were shot and killed, one in Grand Rapids and another in Wyoming.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police in Kentwood are investigating after a shooting Friday injured a 49-year-old man.

They got the call at 4:12 p.m. at Woodland Creek Apartments which is located near 32nd Avenue and East Paris Avenue. The caller said a man had shot into a vehicle.

David Beers, who lives at the complex says he saw all the commotion and went to see what was happening.

"There's a red car over there with its windows shot out, it doesn't look good," Beers said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is undergoing surgery. One person of interest is in custody at this time and police say there is no threat to the community.

Our crew on scene says Kentwood police officers and crime scene investigators with the Kent County Sheriff are on scene investigating.

Friday's shooting comes one day after two people were shot and killed, one in Grand Rapids and another in Wyoming.

On Thursday, a 43-year-old man, identified as Edward Antoine Kennedy, was shot and killed on Grand Rapids Southeast side.

The shooting happened around 9:25 p.m. Thursday on Worden Street between College and Madison avenues.

Earlier in the day, a man was also shot and killed in Wyoming at ReNew Woodlake Apartments around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

In both cases, no suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Silent Observer.

