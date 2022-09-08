Mother of shooting victim thanks officers for saving son's life

The mother of a victim in a July 17 shooting is responding after GRPD released body cam footage from the incident.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The mother of a victim in a July shooting is thanking police officers for saving her son's life after body cam footage of the incident was released.

Four people were shot early in the morning on July 17 on Cesar Chavez Avenue near Oakes Street. Among them was a father of two young children, identified to 13 ON YOUR SIDE as Kawaunn Mayhue.

On Monday, the Grand Rapids Police Department released bodycam video showing their response to the shooting.

In the video, 20 to 30 gunshots can be heard. Officer Andrew Smith was just around the corner typing up a report when he heard the gunfire and drove to the scene with his partner, Officer Laura Saxton.

He and Saxton found a woman who had been shot in the leg. They put her in an ambulance before pulling another victim to safety while under gunfire.

Kwasha Mayhue, the mother of Kawaunn Mayhue, said that Kawaunn was hospitalized in the intensive care unit in July. Now, she says he's doing "a lot better."

"I would like to thank officer Andrew Smith and Laura Saxton for saving my son's life," Kwasha told 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom said the body camera footage was released to highlight the officers' bravery.

“I have made the decision to release footage from body-worn cameras to show the bravery and selflessness Officer Smith and Officer Saxton showed that night. They did not hesitate," Winstrom said.

