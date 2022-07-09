'I shouldn't have come back': Shooting victim's mother says gun violence has gotten out of hand

Bobbi Jo and her son moved to Florida 6 years ago. They returned to Grand Rapids on June 29, and less than 2 weeks later, he was shot while walking down the street.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police responded to multiple shootings just hours apart on Friday, July 8. The first injured a woman and a 1-year-old in the Southeast side. The second injured a 26-year-old man. Those two shootings are part of an uptick in gun violence that has been consistent throughout the summer.

The 26-year-old's name has not been released, nor does GRPD have information about a suspect at this time. He is still in the hospital after being shot while walking to a gas station.

13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke to the man's mother at the scene of that shooting near the intersection of Plymouth Ave NE and Mason Street NE. She and her son left Grand Rapids six years ago, partly in search of a safer place to live. They moved back to the city on June 29.

"It's bad. It's really bad over here," said Bobbi Jo Radle, the victim's mother. "That's why I left years ago, because it was getting bad. And everybody said it's only getting worse here. I just I didn't really think that — I didn't think this at all."

Radle says her son was quiet, the type to keep to himself. Having been in the city for less than two weeks, she's at a loss for reasons the shooting could have targeted her son.

Friday's shootings are reflective of a larger trend of rising crime in Grand Rapids. According to Grand Rapids Police Metric Dashboard, crimes against persons are up more than 10% at this point of the year compared to the last three years average. Of the nine measured crimes, only sodomy and sexual assault with an object have been less frequent.

There have also been four more homicides than the average, four more kidnappings, and 109 more aggravated assaults than the average this far into the year. Most crimes against property have fallen, the notable exception being vehicle theft, which has happened 170 more times this year than the past three on average.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom said he has a meeting planned for next week with multiple police chiefs and Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker to discuss the rise in crime, specifically the rise in vehicle theft.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.