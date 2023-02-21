Shoppers stock up on supplies ahead of winter storm in West Michigan

D&W Fresh Market says salt is one of the main things people are buying, along with meat and prepared foods, like cut fruit and frozen pizza.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grocery stores across West Michigan were packed with shoppers preparing for the winter storm.

"I came because there's an ice storm coming, and I'm running low on dog food, so I needed to stock up," Bob Cooper of Grand Rapids says.

The checkout lanes at D&W Fresh Market were full of people preparing for the incoming winter weather.

"It's just been busy all day," store director Lauren Golliver says.

Cooper says he's not too worried about the storm headed our way.

"We live in Michigan. It's wintertime. Deal with it and don't be stupid," he says.

"I'm used to it, basically," Steve Szczepaniuk of Ada says. "I've been in a lot of storms in a lot of different states."

He's getting ready, too, preparing to stay home if need be with plenty of water and food.

"Just take your time and go slow," Szczepaniuk says. "If they want you to stay off the roads, just stay off the roads. Let the plows do their job."

Golliver says salt is one of the main things people are buying, along with meat and prepared foods, like cut fruit and frozen pizza.

"If you need to buy salt, we have plenty of it. I believe we have some more coming in [Tuesday night] on our truck," she says. "They've also been buying convenience items in the deli, such as wraps and sandwiches and salads, things that they won't have to prepare themselves that they can just take home and eat."

If the power goes out, they want to remind everyone that an unopened fridge keeps food cold for about four hours, and an unopened, full freezer keeps things cold for 48 hours.

"Anytime there's a winter storm coming, people flock to the stores. They're stocking up on items, like bread and milk and eggs for their families," SpartanNash Senior Manager of Public Relations Caitlin Gardner says.

D&W Fresh Market says they will stay open as long as it's safe for their staff to come in, for those who need last-minute supplies.

"Our associates are really committed, and they are here to service the customers as best that they can," Gardener says. "I think the threshold for that, obviously, safety is the most important thing. As a people-first organization, we always want to make sure our associates are safe. But if they're able to get to the stores, then they're going to be opening the doors for our guests."

