GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Six new shops and restaurants are going into Shops at Centerpoint Mall later this year.

Colliers International West Michigan announced the new tenants Friday morning. They include T-Mobile, MOD Pizza, Lands' End, Carhartt, Vitality Bowls and European Wax Center.

Shops at CenterPoint is a 575,000-square-foot shopping center located at the corner of East Beltline and 28th Street in Grand Rapids. It already features major retailers such as T.J.Maxx, Home Goods, Sierra Trading Post, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta, DSW, Planet Fitness and many more.

According to Colliers, the T-Mobile going into Centerpoint is being relocated from its Breton Road and 28th Street location in July. MOD Pizza is expected to open in September.

Lands' End will take over the Dress Barn location in the fall. This is the first Lands' End in West Michigan. Carhartt is going in next TJ Maxx later this fall. European Wax Center will open its first West Michigan location in July. Vitality Bowls will open its first Michigan location to officer acai bowls, smoothies, juices this fall as well.

Today, Shops at CenterPoint is 93% occupied with 3,370-5,400 square feet of inline space available. It also has additional business opportunities, including developable land and up to 30,000 square feet that could be created near Planet Fitness.

