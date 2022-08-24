Popular jazz festival returns to Muskegon after two-year hiatus

Gates open Friday at Heritage Landing with a first-of-its-kind performance by the West Michigan Symphony.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A treat for live music fans is coming back to the lakeshore.

For the first time in two years, the Shoreline Jazz Festival returns to Muskegon this weekend.

Gates open Friday evening at Heritage Landing with—for the first time in the Festival's history—a performance by the West Michigan Symphony.

CEO Andy Buelow said record attendance at many of this summer's other events set the bar high.

He said the collaboration had been in the works for several years.

"We've been talking with Alexander [Zonjic] for a couple of years about doing something and it just wasn't in the cards for him. But now it's finally happening," Buelow said. "It just is going to be really great to be playing outside again in the summer for people that are just down here having a good time, listening to great music."

The music continues through Sunday with the likes of Grammy-nominated performers NAJEE and Maysa, James Lloyd, Lindsey Webster, Lin Rountree, Eric Darius, 496 West Organissimo and Detroit-Based vocal act Serieux.

World-class flautist and festival artistic director Alexander Zonjic and friends will headline Saturday's performances.

Gates open Friday at 5:30, with the first performance to follow at 7:00.

The full schedule is as follows:

Friday: 7:00 PM Alexander Zonjic & Friends, West Michigan Symphony, Zonjic Meets Motown w/ Serieux, A Motown Temptations Review

7:00 PM Saturday: 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM 496 West

3:00 PM - 4:15 PM Lindsey Webster

4:45 PM - 6:00 PM Alexander Zonjic & Friends w/ James Lloyd

6:30 PM - 8:00 PM Maysa and Band

1:30 PM - 2:30 PM 3:00 PM - 4:15 PM 4:45 PM - 6:00 PM 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM Sunday: 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM Organissimo

3:00 PM - 4:15 PM Eric Darius

4:45 PM - 6:00 PM Lin Rountree

6:30 PM - 8:00 PM NAJEE

General admission is $45.

For more information, click here.

