Short’s Brewing Co. announces charitable programs amid COVID-19

ELK RAPIDS, Mich. — The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted communities nation-wide, but it has also brought some communities together. One Michigan brewery has created a new program aimed at giving back and strengthening the community.

Short’s Brewing Company announced Thursday the start of a new charitable program called Local’s Light. According to the brewery, this program combines three passions: protecting nature, building community and great beer.

The Local’s Light program is designed to give back to local and wider communities. For a limited time, the purchase of Short’s flagship American Lager, Local’s Light, will result in a donation to charity.

Those who purchase the lager can upload receipts at shortsbrewing.com/sharelocals. For every proof of purchase, Short’s will donate $1 to one of three charities.

The three included charities are Feeding America, the domestic hunger-relief organization; For Love of Water (FLOW), an organization focused on protecting the common waters of the Great Lakes Basin; and the National Restaurant Association Restaurant Fund, which helps those in the restaurant industry in wake of COVID-19.

“We had plans for a Local's Light charitable program for a while and COVID-19 really pushed it into action. I love this brand for so many reasons, but mostly for the fact that it invites everyone to be a part of the Short’s community,” said Short’s Chief Sales Director Pauline Knighton-Preuter. “You’re a local when you drink Local’s Light, no matter where you’re from. It’s the perfect brand to keep building community and give back to programs that we can all get behind.”

The program will last throughout the summer season, with an extra donation at the end of each month. Followers of Short’s social media accounts can nominate members of their communities who are making a difference by tagging @shortsbrewing and #localslights.

Each month, one person will be selected and Short’s will donate $250 to the winner's charity of their choice.

“From nurses to teachers, volunteers to activists—there are people in every field and walk of life making a positive impact,” Knighton-Preuter said. “Our Local's Lights program is our way of saying thanks and helping build communities everywhere.”

