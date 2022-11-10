x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Shotgun found in Ravenna High School student's vehicle, officials say

School officials said another family member left the shotgun and ammunition in the vehicle.
Credit: Ravenna Public Schools

RAVENNA, Mich. — Ravenna Public Schools officials said administrators and a detection dog found a shotgun and ammunition in a student's vehicle Thursday. 

This happened during a routine dog search using Interquest Detection Canines.

Superintendent Greg Helmer says at no time was there a threat or an incident, and law enforcement quickly investigated the situation.

Helmer said the student and a parent met with school officials and law enforcement, and the student was cooperative. 

The firearm was apparently left in the vehicle by another family member, the school said. 

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Structural concerns shut down GRPS school through the end of the week

Before You Leave, Check This Out