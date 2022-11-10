Shotgun found in Ravenna High School student's vehicle, officials say

School officials said another family member left the shotgun and ammunition in the vehicle.

RAVENNA, Mich. — Ravenna Public Schools officials said administrators and a detection dog found a shotgun and ammunition in a student's vehicle Thursday.

This happened during a routine dog search using Interquest Detection Canines.

Superintendent Greg Helmer says at no time was there a threat or an incident, and law enforcement quickly investigated the situation.

Helmer said the student and a parent met with school officials and law enforcement, and the student was cooperative.

The firearm was apparently left in the vehicle by another family member, the school said.

