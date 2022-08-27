Shots fired, building hit at Allendale apartment complex

When police arrived at the apartments, they heard shots still being fired somewhere in the complex.

ALLENDALE, Michigan — Police received numerous reports of shots fired at an apartment complex in Allendale Township Saturday morning, deputies say.

The calls came in around 2:14 a.m. at the Canvas Apartments, located at 10295 48th Avenue.

Deputies were unable to locate the suspects. Witnesses say they left the area when police arrived.

No one was hit by gunfire, but one building was damaged.

The incident is under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 800-249-0911, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT or their website here.

