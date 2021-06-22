x
Shots-fired call leads to short police chase in Grand Rapids

The suspects eventually ditched the vehicle and took off on foot.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A shots-fired call led to a police chase overnight in Grand Rapids. 

Police say the incident started near Hall Street and Madison at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, when they received a call of shots-fired. 

GRPD officers later located the suspect vehicle, which then led them on a short chase. The suspects eventually ditched the vehicle and took off on foot.

Police say two men were later arrested. Investigation is ongoing.

