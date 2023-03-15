Shots fired, high-speed police chase ends in arrest and recovery of stolen gun, South Haven Police say

The chase started in South Haven and ended near the the Kalamazoo and Van Buren County lines. Two Kalamazoo-area men are now in custody.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together overnight Wednesday to catch two men linked with a shots fired incident in South Haven.

Around 2 a.m. in the 400 block of Michigan Avenue in South Haven, a 911 caller reported someone firing off gunshots and that there were 7 to 8 people standing outside. That same caller also told dispatchers two sedans were leaving the area.

When the South Haven Police Department responded, they spotted one of those sedans and tried to stop it.

The suspect car didn't stop and led police on a high-speed chase.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office, joined in on the chase.

It came to an end when a Van Buren County deputy used stop sticks that destroyed several of the fleeing car's tires.

Two men, a 27-year-old and a 22-year-old both from Kalamazoo were taken into custody. Both were charged with multiple weapons offenses and drug charges, police said.

Investigators said they found two handguns in the sedan. One of those weapons is believed to have been stolen out of Van Buren County, and the other wasn't registered.

South Haven Police said spent shell casings and an article of clothing connected to one of the arrested suspects links them to the shots fired incident.

At this point, no one was believed to have been hurt in the shots fired incident.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.