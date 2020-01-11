Shots fired, multiple vehicles hit in apartment complex shooting near GVSU campus

Police said the subject fired between 8 and 15 rounds. Four parked vehicles were struck by bullets. Nobody was injured in the incident.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Between eight and 15 rounds were fired early Sunday morning outside an off-campus apartment complex near GVSU’s Allendale campus.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of shots fired at around 2:53 a.m. Sunday at The Enclave Apartments on Becker Drive. Preliminary investigation indicates that an unknown subject fired several rounds after a dispute in the parking lot. The subject then fled the area in an unknown vehicle.

Police said the subject fired between 8 and 15 rounds. Four parked vehicles were struck by bullets. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Deputies interviewed witnesses at the scene and coordinated with neighboring jurisdictions to identify and locate the suspects. Currently, the incident is under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.