Shots fired near Century Park Elementary Wednesday afternoon

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Shots fired were reported in the area of Canal Avenue in Grandville Wednesday afternoon, holding buses and students inside nearby school Century Park Elementary, officials said.

Shots were reported around 3:40 p.m. in the 5900 block of Canal, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety said. When officers arrived, they found several shell casings in the road near the 5700 block.

Police say the occupants of an older model gray or gold sedan fired shots from their car for an unknown reason. No victims or property damage were seen by officers.

For the safety of staff and students, buses were held at Century Park and walkers were asked to remain inside the school. Officers remained in the area while buses were dismissed.

Grandville superintendent Roger Bearup says they do not believe the shooting was related to the school in any way.

Central Park will not have school Thursday, March 16 because of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or their website here.

