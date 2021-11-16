The drive-thru event will be held December 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Little Pine Island Camp at 6889 Pine Island Drive NE in Comstock Park.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — We all know that Santa Claus can travel around the world in one night, but did you know he's also an expert in sign language?

Signing Santa is coming to town with the help of Deaf & Hard of Hearing Services and Quota Club of Grand Rapids.

Each child will get to sign with Santa and tell him their holiday wishes without leaving their own car.

Quota Club is collaborating with D&HHS to provide gifts, crafts, and refreshments, as families drive the trail from station to station. The event is free and volunteers are welcome to join.

