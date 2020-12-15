As students step up to enter the bus, they're met with twinkling lights and a glimpse of Rudolph and Santa hanging on the rafters.

SILSBEE, Texas — A bus driver in Silsbee is bringing Christmas to town with a Southeast Texas version of the Polar Express.

The Silsbee Independent School District bus driver is showing her students she still believes this holiday season. Driver Beverly Ketchum has transformed the inside of one district transportation vehicle into a Polar Express bus.

Ketchum keeps the holiday spirt alive during her morning and afternoon routes, so all riders have the chance to board the Polar Express.

The driver created a festive mood with Christmas decorations like snowflakes, ornaments, stockings and a life-sized cutout of Hero Boy, the main character in the Polar Express.

Ketchum is getting into character, too!

She dresses like the long-bearded twin brothers in the Polar Express, while playing the part of the conductor. Silsbee ISD says she went the extra mile this year by creating an experience the children will never forget.

The conductor is now offering a reading of the Polar Express in her bus at the Silsbee Elementary and Laura Reeves Primary bus pickup areas, according to the district.

She takes a small group of students from classes, loads them up on the Polar Express bus, right before starting story time. Ketchum then narrates the book over the stereo system for all students to enjoy.

After the reading, she gives the students a quick ride around the loop of the bus pickup line, as if they were riding the Polar Express.

The district has expressed their gratitude to Ketchum and other bus drivers for their hard work and dedication.

