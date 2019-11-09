ROCKFORD, Mich. — After nearly 100 years in business, the current owners say they are closing the Silver Lake Country Club golf course in Cannon Township and selling the carts and maintenance equipment.

Now some are wondering what happens next to the golf course and what is the impact on people who live in more than 125 condominiums that surround the property.

“There does not appear to be anyone interested in purchasing this to run it as a golf course,” says condominium owner and association board member Mark Radius. “We are disappointed the golf course is closing. It will be quite a change.”

The family who currently owns the golf course is trying to negotiate a sale to a developer who wants to build about 450 condos, apartments and senior citizen assisted living units on the property.

RELATED: 'Save Silver' group trying to save 94-year-old golf course

“Just a very dense development,” explains Cannon Township Supervisor Steve Grimm. “About 450 units including multi-family units and aging in place nursing home units. But it has not been formally submitted to the Planning Commission.”

Before any proposal is approved, Township Supervisor Grimm says the developer must have satisfactory plans to provide highway access, water and sewage, which he calls a big hurdle.

“I don’t know what they are actually planning, however, I cannot imagine it will be what I saw on paper,” says Grimm.

“I think all of us that purchased units in this development expected to live on a golf course,” says Radius. "It is disappointing for residents and owners. It will be sad if this becomes a development.”

A sign on the pro shop door says the golf course will close Sept. 18.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.