Hart Fire Chief: Silver Lake Pizza Factory fire caused by lightning strike

MEARS, Mich. — A West Michigan restaurant caught fire Wednesday morning during a storm that rolled through the region.
Hart Fire Chief Dwight Fuehring said fire crews were called to Silver Lake Pizza Factory in Mears around 11:30 a.m. to reports of flames there.
Chief Fuehring said a lightning strike hit the gas meter, blowing it up and causing immediate damage to the building.
No one was hurt.
Crews were able to knock down the flames quickly and were able to clear the scene in about 2 hours.
Hart, Pentwater, Shelby and Grant Fire Departments responded to the area to assist.
