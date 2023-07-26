x
Hart Fire Chief: Silver Lake Pizza Factory fire caused by lightning strike

Severe weather rolled into West Michigan Wednesday morning, bringing with it heavy rain and lightning strikes.

MEARS, Mich. — A West Michigan restaurant caught fire Wednesday morning during a storm that rolled through the region. 

Hart Fire Chief Dwight Fuehring said fire crews were called to Silver Lake Pizza Factory in Mears around 11:30 a.m. to reports of flames there. 

Chief Fuehring said a lightning strike hit the gas meter, blowing it up and causing immediate damage to the building. 

No one was hurt. 

Crews were able to knock down the flames quickly and were able to clear the scene in about 2 hours. 

Hart, Pentwater, Shelby and Grant Fire Departments responded to the area to assist. 

Lightning strike caught on camera in Silver Lake

🌩Check out this video of a lightning strike at Silver Lake earlier this morning! 🌩 Watch our live radar of the storms as they roll into West Michigan here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dT2A7by8vTo

Posted by 13 On Your Side on Wednesday, July 26, 2023

