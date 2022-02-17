x
Single vehicle accident shuts down Holland Township intersection

Dispatch says a single vehicle struck a power pole. No one was injured.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A Holland Township intersection is shutdown in all directions following a crash Thursday night. 

Ottawa County dispatch says the crash happened just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of James Street and 112th Avenue. 

Dispatch says a single vehicle struck a power pole. No one was injured. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office and Holland Township Fire Department are responding. 

The intersection remains closed at this time.   

