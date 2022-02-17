Single vehicle accident shuts down Holland Township intersection

Dispatch says a single vehicle struck a power pole. No one was injured.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A Holland Township intersection is shutdown in all directions following a crash Thursday night.

Ottawa County dispatch says the crash happened just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of James Street and 112th Avenue.

Dispatch says a single vehicle struck a power pole. No one was injured. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office and Holland Township Fire Department are responding.

The intersection remains closed at this time.

