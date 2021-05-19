Single vehicle crash shuts down 36th Street SW in Wyoming

The intersection is expected to be closed for 1-2 hours.

WYOMING, Mich. — A single vehicle crash in Wyoming Wednesday has shut down parts of 36th Street SW and Burlingame Avenue SW.

Police say the crash happened just before 12 p.m., knocking down two utility poles.

The driver in the crash sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The intersection of 36th Street SW and Burlingame Avenue SW is shut down while crews clear the scene.

For eastbound 36th Street traffic, take Hubal Ave SW northbound to Chapel.

For westbound 36th Street traffic, take Burlingame Ave northbound or southbound to 28th St or 44th St.

The intersection is expected to be closed for 1-2 hours. Police are asking anyone traveling on 36th Street SW to seek an alternate route.

