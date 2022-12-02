Sinkhole outside of Van Andel Arena closes down parts of Fulton Street

Officials say the sinkhole is about 13 feet deep, and has caused a full road closure on Fulton Street from Ottawa Avenue to Ionia Avenue.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Parts of Fulton Street is currently shutdown after the city says a large sinkhole opened in the middle of the road outside of the Van Andel Arena.

Officials with the City of Grand Rapids Water Department say the sinkhole is about 13 feet deep, and has caused a full road closure on Fulton Street from Ottawa Avenue to Ionia Avenue.

The city told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that the sinkhole was not caused by recent construction, and was likely caused when an old stubbed line failed.

Crews hope they can repair the hole and reopen the road by 2 p.m. Friday.

