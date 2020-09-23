Sisterhood in the City campaign works to uplift women

West Michigan women begin city-wide campaign of support

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Several studies have shown how the COVID-19 pandemic is taking a heavy toll on women, in particular. On Wednesday, a local group is kicking off an effort to offer some much needed emotional support.

"Especially doing the time that we're in, you know, with the social unrest and pandemic. I knew that we needed some coming together. We needed some healing, because these are times that we've never been through. We've never walked through this. And, so I think we need our sisters to help us get through it," says Emma Johnson, founder of the "Create With Me" platform.

Johnson and her friend, E. Susan Meekof organized an initiative called Sisterhood in the City. They have partnered Eastern Floral, and Community of Hearts to help spread love and support other West Michigan women.

What we've planned for you is important, because first of all, you need to be kind to yourself. It's really important during this time to make sure you're taking care of yourself, your mental health, your physical health," says Meekof. "Sometimes women do a better job loving than maybe men. I will probably get some flack for saying that. But anyway, spreading love throughout the city, one sister to another could bring a lot of healing and a lot of restoration, especially across cultural lines. And, it can be so much fun."

The need for self-care has been emphasized amongst women for much of the year. According to organizations like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kaiser Family Foundation, COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted women. It has caused an up-tick in things like financial hardship, pregnancy complications and overall emotional stress.

Starting Wednesday, Johnson and Meekof are inviting their West Michigan "sisters" to join them in uplifting one another. And, they have lined up some easy and simple ways to do so. The week-long Sisterhood in the City campaign kicks off with the "Sister Share Time" Day. The goal is to have as many women as possible reach out, by calling, visiting or using FaceTime, and let an important lady in their lives know they are important.

"This movement is really important to me for a couple of reasons. I want to be able to actually feel love amongst sisters, because it is more than just a feeling. It can permeate into other people's lives," says Meekof. "And, when it permeates into other people's lives, there's change made."

The ladies have designed various activities people can participate in during the remaining days, leading up to Wednesday, September 30th.

"That's going to be a big celebration," says Johnson. "We have beautiful bouquets put together by Eastern Floral. They are our signature Sisterhood in the City flower bouquet. They will be available for purchase and you can send as many as you would like. You can have it delivered, or you can pick them up and deliver in person."

Johnson says all proceeds will go to support local non-profit, Community of Hearts and mental health in West Michigan.

"We're very purposeful in what we're doing. We want to make sure we are making a difference," says Johnson. "They do so much with mental health and making sure people have social wellness. And, we want to help. We want to make sure we have a part in that, because we're we're only getting through these times because of organizations like that and with us coming together as sisters."

