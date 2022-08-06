Sisters of DUI crash victim speak out against drunk driving: 'All those families are wrecked'

Myrtle Fuller and Jeremy Wabeke were killed by a drunk driver on July 29. Fuller's family is suing the driver and the bar that allegedly overserved her.

GREENVILLE, Mich. — Jackie White and Shirley Fuller encouraged their sister Myrtle to move back to Michigan for a fresh start. Before she had even found a place to live, Myrtle was killed by a drunk driver on Cass Street in Greenville. Another man, Jeremy Wabeke was also killed in the crash.

Amber Martens, 34, is charged with allegedly killing both Fuller and Wabeke. Court documents show Martens is facing nine charges — two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, two counts of failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault causing death, four counts of felony firearm and one count of carrying a concealed weapon while intoxicated. Martens allegedly drove for a mile after the crash and told police she thought she hit a deer.

"We’ve been here several times. It’s very difficult, it’s never been easy, its not every going to be easy to be on this street ever again," White said, standing at the scene of the accident. "She died on my birthday."

Fuller's sisters are filing a lawsuit against Martens and the bar that allegedly overserved her while visibly intoxicated. Their family attorney says the civil suit, in tandem with the criminal case, is the only way to fully get justice for the families of the victims.

"We want to send a message to all the bars — do not serve people who are already visibly drunk," said Micheal Kowalko, the lawyer representing the sisters. "Under the Michigan Dram Shop Law, [bars] are not supposed to serve people who are visibly intoxicated and in our preliminary investigation, we have witnesses who will testify that it happened."

Along with justice, Jackie and Shirley hope people will learn from their heartbreaking loss.

"I never want to hear of another drunk driver ever, that’s why have to get the word out to tell them to stop doing it. It’s not going to turn out well." White said. "I’m not trying to think bad things about her. She’s a person. She has a family. Jeremy had family. My sister has a family. Now all of those families are wrecked."

13 On Your Side attempted to contact Amber Martens for a comment but we were denied by her legal team. She is set to be arraigned on Aug. 16.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.