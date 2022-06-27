Six anti-abortion protesters arrested outside of Grand Rapids Fulton St. clinic

Anti-abortion protesters have lined the sidewalk outside of the Fulton Street clinic Wednesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Six anti-abortion protesters were arrested Wednesday morning outside of a clinic in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Police Department told 13 ON YOUR SIDE three people were arrested for trespassing, and three others were arrested for failing to obey a lawful command.

Protesters lined the sidewalk in front of the Heritage Clinic with signs against abortions.

Heritage Clinic provides reproductive healthcare from pregnancy tests, contraceptives, ultrasounds and abortions.

Michigan currently has a 1931 trigger law on the books that criminalizes abortion, but that law has been suspended by a preliminary injunction by Judge Elizabeth Gleicher of the Michigan 2nd District Court of Appeals.

The injunction is a result of a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood of Michigan and an abortion provider earlier this year. The suit argues the ban is unconstitutionally vague and violates the right to liberty, bodily integrity, equal protection and privacy.

On Monday, a petition to let Michiganders vote on an amendment that would ensure access to a broad range of reproductive health care, including abortion, surpassed the required number of signatures.

If the signatures are certified, abortion rights will appear on the November ballot.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is also urging the Michigan Supreme Court to immediately consider the lawsuit she filed recently to decide if Michigan's state constitution protects the right to abortion.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.