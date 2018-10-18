MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. - For many years tourism leaders in Muskegon County worried a lack of hotel rooms is what was holding back economic growth from tourism. But the county is entering a boom for hotel construction, and renovations of existing properties.

The ongoing investment should at least temporarily eliminate any concern over too few hotel beds in the county.

Currently six projects are underway. Together those construction and renovation projects should result in between 250 and 300 new hotel rooms.

The two largest hotel projects are in Fruitport Township. A 107-room Holiday Inn Express and a 100-room TownePlace Suites by Marriott are being built near the Lakes Mall.

Fruitport Township Supervisor Heidi Tice is please developers are making a big investment in her community.

"Each hotel will be close to a $1 million a piece," says Tice.

Originally developers planned to build just one.

"But then they decided that the area really needed it," says Tice. "So they are developing both at the same time."

That decision pleases Bob Lukens with the Muskegon Convention and Visitors Bureau.

"Additional lodging never hurts," says Lukens.

In Muskegon Heights a closed former Holiday Inn is expected to reopen in 2019 as a Motel 6. And another Muskegon Heights hotel, now a Days Inn is getting major renovations.

In the city of Muskegon there's two other lodging projects underway. One in downtown and the other near Pere Marquette Beach.

The property by the beach will be a boutique hotel at the closed Harbour Towne Yacht Club.

At the end of Western Avenue the Grand Trunk Depot is being transformed into the Eighth Street Suites.

Both will be available to travelers in 2019.

"It's always great to have a variety of properties because people's tastes are all different," says Lukens.

