Working 9 to 3: Benefits of a 6 hour work day

STUDY: Why a six hour work day is good for your health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The pandemic and our work from home orders has given many of us a moment to pause and think about our time and how it's spent.

Recently, a study was conducted in Sweden on the benefits of a six hour work day. Researchers found that people were more productive, had better attitudes while at work and took less sick time.

Elizza LeJeune, a social worker with Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services, talks about why a shorter work day might be beneficial.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.