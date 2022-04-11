'A lot of unanswered questions': Friends and family of Kane Coronado gather for memorial bike ride, vigil

Dozens of bikers in Grand Rapids made the six mile ride from Fish Ladder Park to Indian Mounds Drive.

WYOMING, Mich. — Three days after the murder of Kane Coronado in Wyoming, the Grand Rapids Bike Community came together for Coronado's last ride.

"There's still a lot of emotion," said Todd Sterken Jr. speaking on how he's feeling days after his friends murder. "There's a lot of unanswered questions."

We caught up with Sterken Jr. the day after Coronado was shot off of Indian Mounds Drive. Sterken says it still hasn't gotten much easier days later.

"We're all just angry and sad at everything so far," said Sterken Jr.

Coronado's group of bike friends, Big Rippers 616, held a memorial ride from Fish Ladder Park in Downtown Grand Rapids to Wyoming.

Aiden Colon, who learned how to wheelie from Coronado, wanted to do something special for the friend everyone loved, that's why he had no problem biking six miles in the rain.

"He really inspired me a lot, like wanting to get out and ride and just be out here. He was a really big part of me, he was a really good friend and he was a good guy. It's sad to see that he went so soon," said Colon.

In Wyoming, the small one way street was filled with people who knew him anywhere from a lifetime to only a few months.

With support from the community, those who love Kane like Chris Abella are thankful he got the proper goodbye that he deserved.

"It means the world to me," said Abella. "For Kane, this is what he would have wanted to see."

