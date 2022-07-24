Six rescued from river in Mason Co. overnight during strong storms

Multiple first responders came to help as the individuals were exhausted from being stuck in waist deep mud. One victim suffered heart complications.

MASON COUNTY, Mich. — During Saturday nights severe storms the Mason County Sheriff's Office made an emergency rescue on the Pere Marquette River.

Multiple members of the Mason County Sheriff's office, Michigan State Police and more responded to a water emergency to rescue of six people.

Police say they got the call on Saturday night at 9:47 p.m. as storms were approaching. The rescue took place near the Indian Bridge in Custer Township.

The group needed help after their kayaks hit a log jam. When police were finally able to reach the individuals, police say all of them were stuck in waist deep mud and completely exhausted.

Police made two trips total to rescue the six, two of them needing medical attention after showing signs of hypothermia.

It wasn't until 2 a.m. Sunday morning when everyone was off the river, and the six individuals were released.

