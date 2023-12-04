Skydivers capture Ottawa County flooding from above

Staff from Skydive Grand Haven saw the flooding in Robinson Township while preparing for their first jumps of the season.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Flooding continues to be a concern in West Michigan after heavy rainfall moved through the area last week. Parts of Ottawa County remain underwater Wednesday night, with some roads still completely covered.

For some, it provided quite a sight earlier this week.

That flooding, however, happens nearly every year.

"When we have these big storms that roll through, they really affect the streams and creeks first," says Louis Hunt, Emergency Management Director for Ottawa County.

In Robinson Township, the residents have seen it all by now, after years of flooding in the area.

"It's pretty normal, unfortunately, in that area," says Hunt.

That doesn't mean it isn't still a surprise to some. Skydive Grand Haven is preparing for its first jumps of the season.

"We're all itching to get off the ground," says drop zone manager Haley Gwinn.

While flying over Robinson Township this week, they saw the Grand River at its peak, about 15 feet.

"Which is right on the cusp between technically minor flood stage and moderate flood stage," explains Hunt.

Gwinn couldn't believe what she was seeing.

"We were like, oh, well that's not good," she says.

Her immediate thought was concern for people living there.

"I was just wondering how they get to and from their house," says Gwinn.

Fortunately, the county says for those residents, it's just another spring.

"I think those folks have become very used to it and become fairly, you know, really independent and fairly resilient to this type of thing," says Hunt.

