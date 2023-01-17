Michigan cannabis company announces free weed for a year sweepstakes

SKYMINT is giving Michiganders a chance to win free weed for an entire year.

The cannabis company is the largest recreation marijuana license holder in the state, with 24 locations and six cannabis product brands.

SKYMINT will be accepting entries into the sweepstakes now through Jan. 30.

You can enter the sweepstakes one of three ways. No purchase is necessary, but you can get additional entries with online purchases. Here's how you can enter:

Fill out an entry form online at Skymint.com/FreeWeed

Follow SKYMINT on Instagram at @SkymintOfficial

Use the code “FREE WEED” with any online order as many times as you’d like for extra entries

The sweepstakes winner will receive $500 of in-store credit every month from Jan. 31, 2023 through Jan. 31, 2024.

In addition to the grand prize winner, 24 winners will receive a 10-gram Giant Joint.

You can get the official rules and more information about the contest here.

