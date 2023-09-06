Slip-n-slides, bounce houses and foam pit coming to Jenison

Four massive slip-n-slides are coming to Rosewood Park in Jenison on Saturday, Aug. 12. It's part of a community event to benefit a youth ministry.

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Four 40-by-100-foot plastic water slides, bounce houses, foam pits, dunk tanks and more are coming to Rosewood Park in Jenison next month.

The community event, appropriately named the Saturday Slip N' Slide, returns Aug. 12 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sponsored by a group of area businesses, the family-friendly event will have food and refreshments as well as a toddler water area. Organizers said the event is catered to kids of all ages.

You can buy tickets online ahead of the event for a lower price. General admission starts at $2 while the express pass is $8.

Organizers said you can buy tickets at the door with cash only. General admission costs $5 while the express pass will run you $12 at the door.

Wristbands will allow you to use the slide all afternoon.

Community organizers are also looking for volunteers, from slide attendants, parking attendants to first aid stations.

Real-estate brokers and lifelong residents of Georgetown Township Steve and Shelley Frody started the event 10 years ago.

This year all proceeds from this event will benefit Never the Same, a national youth ministry organization.

You can learn more about the Slip N' Slide event here.

Saturday, August 12 is right around the corner! Tickets are now live on our website! Buy now to get the best prices;... Posted by Saturday Slip-n-Slide on Tuesday, July 11, 2023

