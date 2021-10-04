Small business makes miniature versions of beloved local landmarks

Four Crows Creative Studios encourages people to build while mending broken hearts.

Four Crows Creative Studio, located in Spring Lake, is a small family business that designs and builds custom wood lamps, models and gifts.

Owner Todd Johnson created the company after the sudden and tragic death of his wife from cancer.

His wife had a vinyl sticker with a branch and three crows sitting on the branch and one flying away, representing her, inspiring the company's namesake.

Models of Grand Haven and the pier, as well as charming lights and miniature Bee Hives, are also part of their collection for sale.

The small business' designs are laser cut and engraved. They also offer model kits of local landmarks.

Their items are available here.

