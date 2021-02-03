Small plane crashes in Ottawa County, pilot injured

The plane took off from the Grand Haven Memorial Airport headed for Muskegon, but equipment problems forced the pilot to abort the flight.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The pilot of a small airplane survived when his plane crashed into a wooded area off Ferris Street in Grand Haven Township on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the plane took off from the Grand Haven Memorial Airport headed for Muskegon, but equipment problems forced the pilot to abort the flight.

He attempted to land in a nearby field, but lost too much airspeed and crashed into the woods just west of 16245 Ferris Street, about 50 yards off the bike path.

A Hazmat team has been called to the site to deal with the fuel spilled, and the Federal Aviation Administration is being called in to investigate the crash.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Grand Haven Tribune at the scene of the crash:

Read more from Grand Haven Tribune here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.