PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single engine plane that incurred a mishap at it's landing and ended up in a wooded area of the Park Township Airport on Saturday.

According to the sheriff's office, it happened just before 10 a.m. Saturday morning. Holland-area pilot, John Boer, was returning from Oshkosh, Wisconsin and attempting to land a Vans RV 9A single engine prop plane on Park Township Airport's runway at about 70 knits.

During his touchdown on the west end of the runway, Boer incurred a "bounce" on the landing and tried to retry the touchdown, deputies say. When Boer attempted to leave the runway a second time, he lost control of the aircraft and came eto rest in a wooded area off the north end of the runway.

Boer was alone and uninjured in the incident. No one else was reportedly hurt, but there was some moderate damage to the plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was contacted and will be investigating further later this week.

