FERRYSBURG, Mich. — An Ottawa County bridge was the focus of a meeting in Ferrysburg Tuesday night.

The Smith's Bridge was closed to all vehicle traffic in June after an inspection deemed it unsafe. A total replacement was recommended but it's not an immediate option because the cost would be more than $10 million.

A group of citizens raised money for a second opinion. Don Devries is an engineer involved in the second inspection and he says there are repair options that would cost much less than a total replacement.

RELATED: 'Not much was different': City leaders to review second Smith's Bridge inspection

RELATED: New inspection ordered for Ferrysburg bridge

"I would say $500,000 up to $1 million to do actual fixing of the bridge," says Devries.

And those repairs could be effective for anywhere between 5 and 20 years. Members of city council are hopeful that work could lead to a re-opening of the bridge.

They will vote in October on funding for the project.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.