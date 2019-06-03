GRANT, Mich. — Fire crews battled a house fire in Grant Wednesday morning.

It happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. at a home in the 3800 block of 136th Street.

The two adults inside the home were able to escape the fire and call 911.

The roof was engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived. Four departments were called in, but because of the ferocity of the fire they had to fight it defensively.

The home is considered a total loss. Investigators don't yet know what caused the fire.

