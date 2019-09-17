GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Trees that fall in storms or are cut down throughout the city are part of new play area and outdoor classroom at Plaster Creek Park.

A sneak peak to show off the space was held Tuesday morning. Leaders from the City of Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids Public Schools and students from Burton Elementary where part of the unveiling.

“We are thrilled about the progress we’ve made on this project," said said David Marquardt, the City’s parks and recreation director. "And we look forward to seeing students, families, neighbors and the community use it."

The City and GRPS broke ground on the project back in June. It was then that official's revealed the designers behind the project: students at Burton Elementary and Middle School. They helped create plans for play area and the learning space they would eventually use.

Burton School is one of four sites in park-deficient areas of the city that will benefit from green school yard projects over the next three years. The benefits of green schoolyards go well beyond serving students. The spaces provide countless benefits to the health and wellness of the community and environment.

The Grand Rapids City Commission has approved a parks millage renewal and increased investment for the Nov. 5 ballot.

If approved by voters, the parks proposal would:

Provide stable funding to keep City parks and playgrounds maintained, updated and safe

Keep all City pools and splash pads open every summer and resourced with staff and supplies to keep them safe and clean

Continue capital improvements and rehabilitation for the City’s 74 neighborhood and community parks

Support additional free recreational programming for children in Grand Rapids, giving them more opportunities to connect with community, nature, play and friends

Leverage outside grants and funding for capital improvement projects

The project is funded through a $317,500 grant from the Wege Foundation, $600,000 from the City’s 2013 parks millage and $100,000 from the City’s Environmental Services Department. Grand Rapids also was among seven U.S. cities to receive a $25,000 planning grant from National League of Cities.

More information on green school yards can be found here.

The proposed rate of 1.25 mills would permanently replace the current millage when it expires. It would cost the average homeowner an estimated $68.75 per year, or about $5.73 per month, according to the city of Grand Rapids.

