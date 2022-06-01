Snow Day decision-making process explained

The interim superintendent of Holland Public Schools says there are several steps and it's a decision that isn't made lightly.

HOLLAND, Mich. — Dozens of schools have already made the call to close for the day, but what’s behind the decision-making process for a snow day?

According to Nick Cassidy, interim superintendent for Holland Public Schools, there are a few steps in the decision-making process and it’s not one that’s made lightly.

First, the superintendent has a conversation with the transportation director for the school district.

Then they get in their car and drive on the roads to get a better feel for the conditions.

Closely monitoring weather forecasts and working with superintendents in surrounding districts help officials come to a conclusion.

“The fact that we have kids who may have to go without meals that they receive here at school, that weighs heavy on us, but then trying to gauge that and balance it with just student safety and our resources that would go into making sure everybody was safe at the end of the day today," Cassidy said.

They say no two snow days are the same. For example, yesterday morning (Jan. 5) Holland Public Schools made the call to close school while the roads were still clear.

Based on future outlook predictions and the potential for hazardous conditions during pickup time, the choice was made to close.

While the pandemic has taught us that thanks to technology remote learning is an option, they say it’s not as easy as flipping a switch.

“It takes a lot of preparation to be able to make that, you know, to make that pivot in a timely fashion for teachers to put that instruction online and to be able to do that. And, I mean, I'm not saying that we couldn't do that but I also feel like right now that it's in our best interest just to give a snow day for students and staff," Cassidy said.

Parents are alerted to school closings through a variety of different avenues including text messages, the official school website, posts to social media, and our website.

