West Michigan schools close Friday due to weather

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — School closings are starting to roll into the newsroom Friday morning due to inclement weather in West Michigan.

Snow made its way through the region overnight, creating a sloppy and slushy morning commute.

A windy and mild wintry mix is expected to turn into rain Friday before ending with snow.

Due to these conditions, more than 50 school districts have decided to close as of 6 a.m.

Quick two inches on the weather deck this morning.



It's going to be a sloppy and slushy morning commute.



