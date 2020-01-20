CARLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A snowmobile driver suffered serious injuries Sunday afternoon after a crash.

The Barry County Sheriff's Office said they were dispatched to Tischer Road north of Brown Road at 2:15 p.m. The snowmobile driver hit a culvert on Tischer Road and was thrown off his snowmobile.

He was flown by Aero Med to Spectrum Health. He was wearing a helmet, police said.

